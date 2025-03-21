Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.51 and traded as high as $56.21. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $47.05, with a volume of 24,037 shares traded.

Pandora A/S Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.

