Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC) Shares Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $19.13. 22,305 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 456% from the average session volume of 4,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24.

Pearl Diver Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Pearl Diver Credit Company Profile

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is based in NEW YORK.

