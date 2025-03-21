Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.31.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities set a C$66.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$57.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.23. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$46.71 and a 1-year high of C$60.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Janet C. Loduca sold 5,338 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.46, for a total value of C$296,045.48. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows acquired 12,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$54.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$653,302.35. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

