Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 12.85%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.
