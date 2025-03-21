Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.82 and traded as high as C$17.46. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$17.33, with a volume of 716,523 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEY shares. Desjardins raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.67.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.4 %
Insider Transactions at Peyto Exploration & Development
In related news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$79,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Tavis Aaron Carlson purchased 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.17 per share, with a total value of C$34,340.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,150 shares of company stock valued at $230,994 and sold 203,509 shares valued at $3,402,675. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
