PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $439,000 Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,083 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BMEZ stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1763 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Articles

