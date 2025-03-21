PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,408 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 103,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 75,540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $30,545,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 130,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 65,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $48.39.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DAR. Citigroup cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

