Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1,618.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 32.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $55.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.53, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $79.13.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.37%.

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $150,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,635,308.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $686,769.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,093.60. This trade represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,544 shares of company stock worth $2,433,105 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

