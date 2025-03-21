Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) & INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Head to Head Contrast

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and INVO Bioscience”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $10.68 million 19.52 -$28.57 million ($1.12) -6.20 INVO Bioscience $5.77 million 1.53 -$8.03 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

INVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Profound Medical.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Profound Medical and INVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 2 1 3.33 INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profound Medical currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 105.33%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Volatility and Risk

Profound Medical has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -349.41% -85.22% -64.87% INVO Bioscience -122.79% N/A -36.94%

Summary

Profound Medical beats INVO Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, adenomyotic tissue, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, osteoid osteoma, and management of benign tumors. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., together with its subsidiary, a healthcare services fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman’s body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

