Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.15.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRU

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,090.56. This trade represents a 18.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 87,047 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $2,499,989.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,989.84. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $110.76 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $104.45 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.12. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.