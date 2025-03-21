Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (PRSU) & Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) is one of 196 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality $366.49 million $16.02 million 3.10 Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Competitors $28.77 billion $590.94 million 21.86

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality. Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality’s peers have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.9% of Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality 2.68% 47.55% 5.49% Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Competitors -16.33% -154.67% -3.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Competitors 969 6309 12806 338 2.61

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.66%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.86%. Given Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Company Profile

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. The Spiro segment is an experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. The GES Exhibitions segment is a global exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

