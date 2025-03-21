Q1 Earnings Estimate for argenx Issued By William Blair

Get argenx alerts:

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for argenx in a research note issued on Monday, March 17th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will post earnings of $6.06 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2026 earnings at $6.23 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARGX. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on argenx from $675.00 to $704.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

argenx stock opened at $613.04 on Wednesday. argenx has a 52 week low of $352.77 and a 52 week high of $678.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -696.64 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $635.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.47.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.52 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

