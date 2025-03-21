Q1 Earnings Forecast for XENE Issued By William Blair

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, March 17th. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.21) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XENE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of XENE stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.26. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $903,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,340.40. This represents a 41.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 439,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 219,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 36,440 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.