Q1 EPS Forecast for Williams-Sonoma Boosted by Analyst

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $226.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.13.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM opened at $165.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $219.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $9,349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,263,808.16. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $273,602.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,116.16. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

