Q2 Earnings Estimate for Citizens Issued By Sidoti Csr

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Citizens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 17th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Citizens’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. Citizens had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIA

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of CIA stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citizens has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Citizens during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.