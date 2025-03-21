Q4 Earnings Forecast for High Tide Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of High Tide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

High Tide Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HITI opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.16 million, a PE ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 0.48. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $100.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in High Tide by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in High Tide by 1,026.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in High Tide during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of High Tide by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

