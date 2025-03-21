Quantum Computing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 19th

Get alerts:

D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, and Quantum Computing are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks refer to shares of companies that are actively involved in the research, development, or commercialization of quantum computing technologies. These stocks provide investors exposure to the rapidly evolving field where principles of quantum mechanics are applied to develop computing systems that have the potential to significantly outperform traditional computers in certain applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE QBTS traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 61,663,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,557,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. 34,122,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,180,620. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

QUBT traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 30,111,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,381,237. Quantum Computing has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Read More