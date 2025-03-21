QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accolade and QuoteMedia”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $446.72 million 1.28 -$99.81 million ($2.25) -3.11 QuoteMedia $18.91 million 0.77 $370,000.00 N/A N/A

QuoteMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accolade.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 13 1 0 2.07 QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Accolade and QuoteMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Accolade currently has a consensus target price of $6.51, indicating a potential downside of 6.91%. Given Accolade’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -40.36% -20.74% -11.33% QuoteMedia -3.58% N/A -9.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Accolade shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Accolade has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accolade beats QuoteMedia on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians. It also provides medical opinion services to commercial customers; and navigation, care, and advocacy solutions. In addition, the company offers medical consultations that connect patients to qualified condition-specific specialists for adult and pediatric care; and primary care and mental health support solutions. It serves employers who provide employees and their families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, mobile apps, and custom development. In addition, its data feeds coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, filings, fundamentals, investor relations solutions, stock and fund screeners, and others; and QMod, a web delivery system for delivering market data content to Web platforms. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop, We, and Mobile, a Web-delivered, embedded application providing real-time, tick-by-tick, streaming market quotes and research information; Quotestream Professional that offers low-latency tick-by-tick data, customizable screens, advanced charting, comprehensive technical analysis, news, and research data for financial services professionals; Web Portfolio Manager, which provides immediate web access to detailed quote data, market and company news, charting, depth/level II, filings, historical data, snap quotes, and others; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

