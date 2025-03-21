Raymond James Has Optimistic Outlook of TSE:MDP Q1 Earnings

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst M. Freeman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

MDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Leede Financial raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ventum Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.45 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medexus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.49.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of TSE:MDP opened at C$2.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.96. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$1.47 and a twelve month high of C$5.56.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.