Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rayonier alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Rayonier by 26.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,352,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,890,000 after acquiring an additional 695,810 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 119.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 249,173 shares during the period. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. now owns 384,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rayonier by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,279,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,715,000 after acquiring an additional 104,464 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $28.22 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 46.19%.

Rayonier declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Rayonier Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.