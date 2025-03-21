Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Short Interest Update

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $662.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $690.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $821.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $642.00 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.86 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

