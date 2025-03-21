Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on March 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on March 17th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 3/17/2025.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $118.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,449 shares of company stock worth $11,960,727. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

