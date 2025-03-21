Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Buys Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (R-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). In a filing disclosed on March 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Mondelez International stock on February 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP” account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) on 12/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 12/19/2024.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

