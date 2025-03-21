Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for RNAC FY2025 Earnings

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.65) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cartesian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,054 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,224,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cartesian Therapeutics

In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, CTO Metin Kurtoglu sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $41,368.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 62,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,802.14. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blaine Davis sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $66,227.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,588.08. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,744 shares of company stock valued at $247,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.