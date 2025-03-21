Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stock Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 87,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 47.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 63,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after buying an additional 143,452 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 98.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 621,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 308,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 358.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 205,453 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REZI opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

