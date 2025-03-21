Reviewing Fortis (NYSE:FTS) & Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nextera Energy Partners and Fortis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextera Energy Partners 2 0 0 0 1.00 Fortis 2 2 0 0 1.50

Nextera Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Nextera Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nextera Energy Partners is more favorable than Fortis.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortis has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and Fortis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextera Energy Partners -0.73% 1.34% 0.85% Fortis 14.12% 7.09% 2.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Fortis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nextera Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.67 per share. Fortis pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Nextera Energy Partners pays out -3,670.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fortis pays out 72.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and Fortis”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextera Energy Partners $1.23 billion 0.00 -$10.00 million ($0.10) N/A Fortis $11.51 billion 1.96 $1.17 billion $2.36 19.17

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than Nextera Energy Partners. Nextera Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fortis beats Nextera Energy Partners on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 65 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,087,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 592,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns four hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to five hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador with an installed generating capacity of 145 MW; and on Prince Edward Island with a generating capacity of 90 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 69,000 customers in Ontario; approximately 275,000 customers in Newfoundland and Labrador; approximately 34,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 17,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos. It also holds long-term contracted generation assets in Belize consisting of 3 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 51 MW; and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates approximately 90,500 circuit Kilometers (km) of distribution lines; and approximately 51,600 km of natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

