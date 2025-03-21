Roth Capital Forecasts CervoMed’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRVO)

Get CervoMed alerts:

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of CervoMed in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Capital analyst B. Pachaiyappan anticipates that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CervoMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CervoMed’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. CervoMed had a negative net margin of 118.68% and a negative return on equity of 44.11%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRVO. HC Wainwright cut shares of CervoMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CervoMed from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of CervoMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Jones Trading upgraded shares of CervoMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of CervoMed from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

CRVO opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90. CervoMed has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CervoMed by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CervoMed by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in CervoMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CervoMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CervoMed by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

