RTX (NYSE:RTX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

RTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Shares of RTX opened at $134.37 on Wednesday. RTX has a one year low of $94.08 and a one year high of $135.74. The company has a market cap of $179.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.47.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts forecast that RTX will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,880.44. This represents a 39.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in RTX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc grew its position in RTX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in RTX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

