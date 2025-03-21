Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,886,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,919 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 736.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,307 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 324.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,404,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,530 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,557.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 927,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 871,375 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,599,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,767,000 after acquiring an additional 756,418 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 226.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBRA

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.