Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 157.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,495 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Sage Therapeutics worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,127,000 after acquiring an additional 451,377 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,591,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,372,000 after acquiring an additional 111,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 43,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAGE opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $492.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 971.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

