Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €17.08 ($18.57) and traded as high as €28.18 ($30.63). Salzgitter shares last traded at €26.40 ($28.70), with a volume of 138,556 shares.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

