Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.