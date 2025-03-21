Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 682 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.65.

INVH stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 158.90%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

