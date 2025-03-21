Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 50,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $36.13 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLY

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. The trade was a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.