Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 28,450 Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Get Interlink Electronics alerts:

Separately, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interlink Electronics by 46.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Interlink Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ LINK opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 million, a P/E ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.