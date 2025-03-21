Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 28,450 Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
Separately, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interlink Electronics by 46.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Interlink Electronics Stock Performance
NASDAQ LINK opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 million, a P/E ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.
Interlink Electronics Company Profile
Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.
