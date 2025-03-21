Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,260 Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 391.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 77,398 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Evergy by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 945,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,609,000 after purchasing an additional 239,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 29.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 997,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,806,000 after buying an additional 224,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Barclays increased their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.45%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

