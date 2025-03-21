Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,780 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,761,000 after acquiring an additional 178,028 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 215,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 142,361 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 751.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,483 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 88,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $762,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

