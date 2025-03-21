Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,983 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,988 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000,392 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $145,550,000 after buying an additional 223,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,741,001 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,781 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,198,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $9,432,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 17.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 589,382 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 86,433 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $1,155,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,547.37. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,183.76. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $2,735,619. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.70 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

