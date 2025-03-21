Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,616 JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 15.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 105,384 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,924,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $108.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

