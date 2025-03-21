Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2,857,750.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 57,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 57,155 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 58,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 37,090 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,322,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

HOPE opened at $10.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,185 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $49,508.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,928.61. The trade was a 17.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOPE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Hope Bancorp

About Hope Bancorp

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.