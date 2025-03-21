Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGN – Free Report) by 126.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of NKGen Biotech worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in NKGen Biotech by 9.4% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,181,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 101,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NKGN stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. NKGen Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

NKGen Biotech, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials.

