Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $161,000 Holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,864,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 253,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 1,171.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 190,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 175,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 165,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $11.76 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.1277 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.