Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

STLA stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

