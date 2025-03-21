Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 115,300.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,816.80. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Logitech International Trading Down 0.6 %

LOGI opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.98. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $105.65.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Logitech International from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Logitech International

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.