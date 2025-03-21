Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $85,000 Stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 171.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UGP. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 26.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 41.5% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised Ultrapar Participações to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. HSBC raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0774 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Ultrapar Participações Profile

(Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.