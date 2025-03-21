Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altimmune by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 74,194 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Altimmune by 43.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 863,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 263,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Altimmune by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Altimmune by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 197,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 42,553 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

ALT stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $445.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 199,076.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altimmune news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

