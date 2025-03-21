Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $125,000 in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Get Cosan alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cosan by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cosan by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Cosan during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cosan in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Cosan Stock Down 1.9 %

Cosan stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. Cosan S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Cosan Profile

(Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.