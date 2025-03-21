Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

