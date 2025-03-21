Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,207,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11,145.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 935,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 927,298 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,695,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 229,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 141,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,713,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $92.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.22. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $97.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.