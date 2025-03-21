Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 41.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Twilio by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

Twilio Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $101.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,277 shares of company stock worth $2,441,324 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.